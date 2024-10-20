Alvarado beats van Empel and Brand in gripping Superprestige series opener

The 2024-2025 Superprestige season got underway on Sunday with an enthralling three-way contest between Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, world champion Fem van Empel and 2024 Worlds runner-up Lucinda Brand, with Alvarado earning a huge win in Ruddervoorde, Belgium. Alvarado has won the series thrice.

The woman in the rainbow jersey led early on Lap 1, Alvarado having to make her way up from sixth.

Alvarado, van Empel and Brand had been battling with Italian Sara Casasola, but Brand dropped her companions and headed into the penultimate lap alone. Alvarado bridged over and it looked like the duo would battle for the day’s flowers on the final lap, a slip from Alvarado giving Brand the advantage. However, van Empel would get on even terms to set up a ding-dong finale.

Alvarado took the lead in the last corner and dashed for the line. Brand looked set for the runner-up spot but she was jumped by van Empel.

The next round is next Sunday in Overijse.



2024-2025 Superprestige #1, Ruddervoorde

1) Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (The Netherlands/Fenix-Deceuninck) 42:57

2) Fem van Empel (The Netherlands/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:03

3) Lucinda Brand (The Netherland/Baloise-Trek Lions) s.t.