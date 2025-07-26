Amazing! Marianne Vos takes first stage of Tour de France Femmes

The Tour de France Femmes opened with a sharp 78.8-km stage in Brittany. It was a tough opener. Four climbs and three circuits of the punishing Côte de Cadoudal–was a big ouch. The 1.7-km climb, averaging 6.2 per cent, played a key role, finishing atop the final ascent where the stage winner would be decided.

Before the racing even began in earnest, a crash disrupted the peloton as several riders collided with roadside barriers. Thankfully, all were able to continue after a delayed start.

Oh man. Terrible scenes, really feel for Marlen Reusser who is struggling early on. Hope she can at the very least complete the stage… 😢 pic.twitter.com/deHNfDSHH0 — robyn (@robyn_emz) July 26, 2025

Early breaks came from Laura Tomasi and Maud Rijnbeek, who quickly gained a 30-second lead before Rijnbeek went solo to claim early Queen of the Mountains points on the Côte de Botségalo. However, the peloton reeled her back with 45 kilometres remaining.

Swiss favourite Marlen Reusser, hampered by recent illness, withdrew before the stage’s key climbs. Movistar’s Liane Lippert crashed near the foot of the Cadoudal, tangled with Mavi García, but managed to rejoin.

The peloton kept a tight grip as teams like Visma | Lease a Bike, SD Worx, and FDJ-SUEZ controlled the pace. Francesca Barale made a brief solo attempt but was caught quickly.

On the final ascent, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot launched a fierce attack, opening a gap. Anna van der Breggen chased but couldn’t close it. As Ferrand-Prévot’s pace faltered in the closing metres, teammate Marianne Vos surged past with Kimberley Le Court close behind. Vos took the win, Le Court second, Ferrand-Prévot third — a statement that the fight for yellow is on.

Meanwhile, Canadians were right in the thick of it. Nadia Gontova (Winspace Orange Seal) was 34th, Sarah Van Dam (CERATIZIT Pro Cycling Team) was 37th. Alison Jackson of EF Education–Oatly, in her fresh new national champs kit, finished 63rd, and her teammate Magdeleine Vallières was 83rd. Kiara Lylyk (Winspace Orange Seal) was 94th. There is plenty of racing left — and opportunities for the five Canadian pros. Eight more days await, so be sure to check back here at Canadian Cycling Magazine for all the action.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com