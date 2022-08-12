American amateur cyclist Jackson Nash banned for life

The United States anti-doping association (USADA) announced on Thursday that cyclist Jackson “Huntley” Nash, from Marietta, Ga., has been banned for life for multiple anti-doping rule violations.

“This is yet another case that demonstrates the power of investigations in the shared fight to protect sport and athletes’ rights,” USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart said. “As always, we will thoroughly investigate and act on evidence of doping violations, and greatly appreciate the assistance of those who come forward on behalf of clean sport.”

After receiving information from a whistleblower about Nash in December of 2021, USADA initiated an investigation that yielded evidence and testimony demonstrating Nash committed the following anti-doping rule violations:

– Use or attempted use of prohibited substances, including testosterone, clenbuterol, oxandrolone, and anastrozole

– Tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control by interfering with USADA’s investigation

– Possession of prohibited substances, including testosterone, clenbuterol, oxandrolone, and anastrozole

– Trafficking or attempted trafficking of prohibited substances clenbuterol and oxandrolone to another athlete

– Administration or attempted administration of prohibited substances human growth hormone, clenbuterol, and oxandrolone to another athlete

– Complicity or attempted complicity by encouraging another athlete to use prohibited substances

– Retaliation by filing a meritless petition for a protective order against an individual based in part on the individual’s report to USADA of Nash’s anti-doping rule violations

Nash’s lifetime period of ineligibility began on June 30, 2022. In addition, according to USADA, Nash’s competitive results on and subsequent to December 15, 2021, the date evidence was collected of his possession of prohibited substances–have been disqualified, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.

You can check out Nashs’s results at RoadResults.com.