U.S. rider Magnus Sheffield had an absolutely brutal crash but somehow managed to get up

During the elite men’s time trial, American Magnus Sheffeld (Ineos Grenadiers) took a corner a bit too hot and went flying over the barriers.

As he came into a tight left hand bend at top speed, it was clear the American might not clear it. And sure enough, to the shock of spectators, he didn’t. He was going at such a high clip that he actually flipped over the fences lining the course and went over. Miraculously he somehow was able to pick himself up and remount his steed.

Although it took him a bit to get going again, he still managed to finish a very credible 17th against winner Tobias Foss, making many wonder how he would have done had he not hit the deck.

Check out the dramatic crash below.