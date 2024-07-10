American triathlete Taylor Knibb quits road race team for Olympics

On Tuesday, USA Cycling announced an update to the Paris 2024 Olympic road race roster.

USA Cycling secured two spots in the women’s road cycling events at the Games. Chloé Dygert, representing CANYON//SRAM Racing, clinched her place in the Games by winning the 2023 UCI time trial world championships, earning her entries in both the time trial and road race. In May 2024, professional triathlete Taylor Knibb, riding for Trek Factory Racing, claimed the title at the 2024 USA Cycling time trial national championships, securing the final spot for the time trial and road race. However, this week, Knibb announced her withdrawal from the road race to concentrate on the time trial and her triathlon pursuits.

Replacement rider for Games

In a statement, USA cycling announced its replacement for the road race.

“In light of this decision, 2024 USA Cycling road race national champion Kristen Faulkner (EF-Oatly-Cannondale) has been selected to join Dygert in the road race. Faulkner has quickly risen to the top of the international ranks in women’s road cycling, winning three Grand Tour stages over the past two years,” the statement read. “In addition to the Road Race on August 4, Dygert and Faulkner will compete in the women’s team pursuit, with qualifying starting on August 6.”

Canada’s triathlete time trial champion

A triathlete also won the national time trial championships in Canada. In fact, not only did Paula Findlay win the 2024 edition, but the 2023 and 22 races as well. However the race did not count as an automatic berth, and a selection committee would choose the team. Similar to Knibb, Findlay has limited road racing experience, and thus Olivia Baril and Alison Jackson were chosen for the road race, with one of those two racing in the time trial.

On the men’s side, Canada will be sending Derek Gee and Michael Woods to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Gee is currently racing the Tour de France, and Woods recently took his first national road race championship.