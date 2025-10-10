Amid Derek Gee saga, Guillaume Boivin re-signs with Israel – Premier Tech

Guillaume Boivin, one of Israel – Premier Tech’s longest-serving riders, has signed a contract extension through 2026. Boivin has been a key part of its sprint train. The 36-year-old or is also a key figure in its one-day classics lineup.

“I’m very happy and grateful to be staying with the team for another year,” Boivin said. “Next year will be my 11th with the team. And even though I’ve been doing this for a while now, I’m excited about the challenges ahead. The UCI road world championships in my hometown of Montreal will be a major highlight.”

Boivin is one of the OG riders for the team.

The importance of Boivin to the team

“Every team needs a core group of riders for all race terrains and these four all play an important role in the team,” IPT’s Kjell Carlström added. “Boivin is one of the originals. He joined us early on in 2016. He is an important member of our sprint train. He plays a vital role in positioning and protecting our sprinters. He is an asset to the team, and someone who has also proven himself in the classics.”

The news comes after a tumultuous few months for the ProTeam. Meanwhile, the squad is set to return to the WorldTour in 2026. After protests caused major disruptions in the Vuelta a España against IPT, the team removed the word Israel from its kit. Things escalated further when the team dropped out of a slew of Italian races, including the final monument of the year on Saturday, Il Lombardia.

After Factor and Premier Tech said the team could not continue without a rebrand, Israeli-Canadian Sylvan Adams announced he would be stepping back from day-to-day operations. Although the ownership would remain the same, the team—which has three Israelis—would not be registering in the state of Israel in 2026. On Thursday, Derek Gee clarified why he had sent a termination letter to the team in August—and that they are now pursuing him for a whopping €30 million.