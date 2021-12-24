Amy Pieters in induced coma after training crash

The Dutch rider, Amy Pieters from SD Worx lost consciousness after a fall while training with the national team in Alicante, Spain on Monday. After the crash, she had surgery on her head to alleviate pressure that had built up, according to an update from the team. Pieters is a three-time world champion on the track, and the daughter of former professional Peter Pieters.

SD Worx officials added that at this point they cannot fully assess her injuries. “Amy Pieters was operated on her head in the hospital of Alicante,” SD Worx said in a statement. “During this operation, the doctors took away the pressure in her head that was created by the fall. Amy Pieters will be kept asleep in the coming days.”

The team said that when the doctors wake her up in a few days, it will be possible to make an assessment of the possible damage. “Her family has traveled to the hospital. At the moment, no further announcements can be made regarding the accident, and we would ask everyone to respect the privacy of those involved. Of course, everyone in Team SD Worx is currently thinking of Amy and her family.”