Amy Pieters walks for first time since horrific crash in 2021

Team SD Worx’s Amy Pieters took her first steps since a terrible crash while training in December 2021. Pieters lost consciousness after the fall while riding with the national team in Alicante, Spain. Following the crash, she had surgery on her head to alleviate the pressure that had built up. She was put in an induced coma until April of 2022.

The good news was shared on her website. “Amy has taken her first steps! Amy has been in therapy for a while at the Daan Theeuwes Center in Woerden, the Netherlands. Various exercises and training sessions are given that Amy participates in. Amy has already been able to cycle along on a side-by-side tandem,” the post read.

The statement goes on to read that talking is not yet possible, which makes it difficult to explain herself. “Not being able to explain or express herself is sometimes a bit difficult for her and also for us. Fortunately, she can be motivated by playing a game. We take it for granted that she chooses her own moment. And that moment comes because suddenly she is standing! With a little help, she gets up from her chair and takes her own steps. She walks for short moments when supported. This is what we like to see.”

In 2021, Pieters won the national road championships, and finished fourth at the Women’s Tour, as well as winning a stage. Her father, Peter Pieters, was a former professional cyclist as well.

Despite the good news, the progression has been slow and difficult at times for Pieters.

“However, there are also moments of panic. Everything seems to be going a little better and then suddenly we are again confronted with the facts. Amy had a epileptic seizure. Ambulance at the door and panic everywhere. The last time Amy had a epileptic seizure, she had a massive relapse. Probably by acting well and quickly and letting her sleep for a long time, Amy has no further serious consequences, apart from a considerable fatigue. Thank god.”

We must have patience and hope. We are convinced that Amy will show us some very beautiful things