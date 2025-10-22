Anabelle Thomas levels up for 2026

Great news for the talented rider Anabelle Thomas. In 2026 she will be riding with the Liv AlUla Jayco Women’s Continental Team. The squad was formed in 2024 and acts as a feeder team to its WorldTour outfit.

Thomas was the 2022 national junior champion on the road. She’s quickly made a mark these past few years in the under-23 and elite races. In 2025 she rode for VZW KDM–Pack Cycling Team.

A talented and versatile rider

She rode well at the Tour de l’Avenir and junior world championships in support of Isabella Holmgren. You may remember her excellent performances at the 2024 Zwift Academy. There, she was vying for a spot on CANYON//SRAM Zondacrypto. Although she didn’t win the competition, her impressive rides definitely turned some heads.

“Liv AlUla Jayco provides one of the best development pathways for me to make the next step in the women’s peloton,” she said. “Having a clear development plan and guidance from an experienced team is valuable as I navigate the increasingly competitive pro peloton. Beyond that, what really stood out to me was the atmosphere, from the way the team presents itself at races to the feeling I got in our first conversations. It is clear to me this is a team where I will be supported and challenged.”

A strong 2025

Thomas took a big win at the Tour de Feminin in the Czech Republic. The Calgary native won Stage 2, a 121.5 km race in Krásná Lípa. She also finished an impressive sixth overall at the Altitude Tour Féminin Gard stage race. Back here in Canada, she snagged a top 10 at the under-23 national TT championships. Her contract with the team runs until 2027.

One of the benefits of riding with a Conti team with a WorldTour squad as a sibling is that you can ride up in bigger races, gaining valuable experience and miles in tougher events. Noah Ramsay, for example, who won the men’s Zwift Academy, got a spot on the Alpecin-Deceuninck Conti team and has ridden several times with the WorldTour squad this year.