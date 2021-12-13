And just like that, Peloton fires back with Ryan Reynolds

Peloton brought in the big guns in a sassy spot to quash negative press after the popular fitness company took a major hit after the premiere on Thursday of the Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That.

In case you’ve just returned from a week-long visit to the International Space Station, the Internet was being the Internet on Thursday, with everyone reacting to the news that Mr. Big (Chris Noth) died of a heart attack on the first episode after riding his Peloton bike.

On Friday, the bike company stock plummeted by 11.35 percent.

Peloton was quick to react to the news. In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventive cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council said that, “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle—including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks—and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6.”

Now, having a doctor give a statement about a fictitious character on a television show may seem sufficient in terms of damage control, but it turns out that Peloton felt the need to double down on messaging. And who better to use in a crisis than Ryan Reynolds? On Sunday, Deadpool himself narrated a spot starring Noth for Peloton, confirming that yes, Mr. Big is very much alive, and very much into riding the stationary bike.

Turns out Big is just fine, thanks to his dual cycling workouts with real-world Peloton instructor Jess King. On the show, King played a fictional instructor (Allegra) who was leading the ride that caused him to kick the bucket. Canadian Cycling Magazine also wants to add that this is almost certainly the last time you will read anything about Sex And The City on this website.

Check out the spot below.