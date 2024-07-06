Andre Drege, 25, dead after crash at Tour of Austria

Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege has died after a crash at the Tour of Austria on Saturday. Drege fell descending the Grossglockner, which is the highest mountain in Austria. The 25-year-old, a member of the Norwegian team Coop–Repsol since 2021, sustained severe injuries during the descent on Stage 4 of the five-day race.

In a statement issued by the Tour of Austria, the organizers expressed profound sadness over Drege’s death, acknowledging the devastating impact of the accident on the cycling community. “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Andre Drege,” the statement read. “Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Andre’s family and loved ones, as well as his team Coop-Repsol, during this incredibly difficult time.”

A promising rider with a future destroyed

Coop-Repsol, Drege’s team, also expressed their devastation and requested privacy for his family as they cope with this heartbreaking loss. Drege, who had an impressive season with seven victories this year, was on track to join the WorldTour level with the Jayco-AlUla team.

We are devastated by the tragic passing of André Drege🌹 Our thoughts and prayers are with André’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. André’s family has requested privacy as they mourn their loss, and we kindly ask that their wishes are respected. pic.twitter.com/qtD79ItOnI — Team Coop – Repsol (@TeamCoopRepsol) July 6, 2024

Drege’s death is a sad reminder of the dangers of professional cycling. Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died in a crash during a high-speed descent in Stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse. He was immediately hospitalized but could not be saved. The subsequent stage was not focused on competition but served as a memorial for the 26-year-old.

Former pro cyclist Gord Fraser, who works as the assistant directeur sportif of Project Echelon Racing, commented on the tragedy on Facebook. “Rest in piece, André Drege. Arguably the best Continental rider in the world this year and probably Project Echelon Racing Team’s biggest rival just passed away at the Tour of Austria,” he posted. “Seems unreal to me that I just saw him lose contact with the day’s break in Austria on my screen just a few hours ago. Tragic.”

The entire staff of Canadian Cycling Magazine sends their condolences to family, friends and teammates of Drege.