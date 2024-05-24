Andrea Vendrame earns second career Giro d’Italia stage victory

Andrea Vendrame claimed his second career Giro d’Italia stage triumph on Friday’s third-from-last day of the 2024 Giro d’Italia. Vendrame won from a breakaway, the same way his teammate Valentin Paret-Peintre nabbed his win on Stage 10. Tadej Pogačar kept safe and assured in the pink jersey, the GC men riding without much intent.

The Course

After a flat first half to 157 km, the road started to rise before a Cat. 2 and Cat. 3 ascent in quick succession. The final summit finish of the 107th edition wasn’t even a proper one: Cat. 2 Cima Sappada was 10.7 km of 4.4 percent and peaked seven kilometers from the finish line.

The famous Sappada returns at the #Giro for stage 19, which has breakaway written all over it. pic.twitter.com/rWhgwUuwOU — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) May 24, 2024

The first breakaway to form had that swashbuckling Julian Alaphilippe among its sextet. It received four reinforcements and then nine more as the peloton receded farther into the background. Stage winners Jhonatan Narváez, Pelayo Sánchez and George Steinhauser were all in the raft of riders.

Loulou in the #Giro break for the 8th time since the start of the race! What a rider! Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/FcCq4OOflZ — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) May 24, 2024

At the foot of the first categorized climb, Cat. 2 Passo Duron, the gap was an almighty chasm of 8:00. The four fugitives who already had stage wins surged away when the road kicked up, Loulou taking the maximum KOM points. The quartet became a sextet before the Cat. 3, where Steinhauser collected the most KOM points.

With the GC gang 14 minutes in arrears, Vendrame of Decathlon-AG2R bolted on the others and headed up Cima Sappada all by his lonesome. Steinhauser was interested in more mountains point, so he lit out after the Italian, Sanchez clambering to get to his wheel before taking his leave. Steinhauser was third over the top and will keep Pogačar’s blue climber’s jersey warm for him on Saturday.

Several minutes after Vendrame crossed the line, arms aloft, Geraint Thomas crashed. The peloton rolled tranquilo until he received a new bike and tagged back on. The favourites weren’t too interested on Friday.

Saturday’s penultimate stage is all about two ascents of 18-km, 8.1 percent Monte Grappa but it has no summit finish.



2024 Giro d’Italia Stage 19

1) Andrea Vendrame (Italy/Decathlon-AG2R) 3:51:05

2) Pelayo Sánchez (Spain/Movistar) +0:54

3) George Steinhauser (Germany/EF Education-Easypost) +1:07

2024 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenian/UAE-Emirates) 71:24:18

2) Dani Martinez (Colombia/Bora-Hansgrohe) +7:42

3) Geraint Thomas (Great Britain/Ineos) +8:04

4) Ben O’Connor (Australia/Decathlon-AG2R) +9:47