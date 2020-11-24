Home > News

Angel “Superman” Lopez moves to Movistar

Colombian signs one-year deal

Photo by: Sirotti
November 24, 2020

In one of the biggest WorldTour transfers announced during the off season, Angel “Superman” Lopez is moving from Astana-Premier Tech to Movistar, the Spanish team revealed on Tuesday. The Colombian, who has never finished a Grand Tour lower than eighth and has two Grand Tour podiums on his palmares, signed for one year.

Lopez came sixth in the 2020 Tour de France while taking a stage win on Col de la Loze. His Giro d’Italia was disastrous, as he crashed out in the opening time trial.

Movistar now has Lopez; Enric Mas, fifth in both this season’s Tour de France and Vuelta a España; Alejandro Valverde and Marc Soler in its stage race stable.

For 2021 Movistar has also added Gregor Mühlberger from Bora-Hansgrohe, Iván García Cortina from Bahrain-McLaren, Gonzalo Serrano from Caja Rura and young Puerto Rican Abner González.