Angel “Superman” Lopez moves to Movistar

In one of the biggest WorldTour transfers announced during the off season, Angel “Superman” Lopez is moving from Astana-Premier Tech to Movistar, the Spanish team revealed on Tuesday. The Colombian, who has never finished a Grand Tour lower than eighth and has two Grand Tour podiums on his palmares, signed for one year.

🇨🇴✍️💥 ¡Miguel Ángel López, gran refuerzo para 2021! El colombiano, podio del Giro y La Vuelta y ganador de la etapa 'reina' del #TDF2020, nuestro quinto fichaje. ¡Bienvenido! #MejorConectados 💪 @SupermanlopezN joins the Movistar Team! #RodamosJuntos → https://t.co/KFbhmEi0Rf — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) November 24, 2020

Lopez came sixth in the 2020 Tour de France while taking a stage win on Col de la Loze. His Giro d’Italia was disastrous, as he crashed out in the opening time trial.

Movistar now has Lopez; Enric Mas, fifth in both this season’s Tour de France and Vuelta a España; Alejandro Valverde and Marc Soler in its stage race stable.

For 2021 Movistar has also added Gregor Mühlberger from Bora-Hansgrohe, Iván García Cortina from Bahrain-McLaren, Gonzalo Serrano from Caja Rura and young Puerto Rican Abner González.