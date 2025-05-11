Animal hazards make for tense racing in the last Giro stage in Albania

Animal hazards distinguished Sunday’s last 2025 Giro d’Italia stage in Albania, where Mads Pedersen took back the pink jersey he lost to Primož Roglič on Saturday with his second win. Derek Gee was top Canadian in 30th.

The Course

Sunday’s final stage in Albania started and ended in Vlorë. Cresting 37 km from the finish line, Cat. 2 Qafa e Llogarasë, at 10.5 km of 7.5 percent, must have run afoul of the authorities at some point not to be given Cat. 1 status.

Sunday’s breakaway was similar in size to Friday’s, but it had the novelty of containing Saturday’s victor, Joshua Tarling.

A willful goat (is there any other kind?) ran into the peloton and slam danced with Dion Smith, the Intermarché-Wanty Kiwi managing to keep his bike upright.

By the crest of Cat. 4 q. Shakelles, the sextet’s time gap was 3:00. It took an uncategorized climb to put a serious dent in its lead. There were a lot of flats on Sunday.

Lidl-Trek took the peloton reins on Qafa e Llogarasë. Pello Bilbao, who has had a wretched start to the Giro, was part of a trio of bridgers. By the peak, Bilbao and Lorenzo Fortunato tipped over with a 50-second advantage, the latter assuming the lead in the KOM competition. The duo was corralled with 18 km to go and the peloton bounced towards Vlorë, Wout van Aert missing from the field.

Roglič’s Red Bull was at the pointy end of the pack at it crossed the 3-km-to-go mark. A dog ran across its front.

Guilio Ciccone and Mathias Vacek led out Pedersen and he made no mistake in holding off Corbin Strong on the left and Orluis Aular on the left.

On Monday the whole kit and caboodle packs up and moves to Italy. Tuesday’s first day in Italy is one for the sprinters.

2025 Giro d’Italia Stage 3

1) Mads Pedersen (Denmark/Lidl-Trek) 3:49;47

2) Corbin Strong (/Israel-Premier Tech)/Israel-Premier Tech) +0:01

3) Orluis Aular (Venezuela/Movistar)

30) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

105) Nickolas Zukowsky (Canada/Q36.5) +6:23



2025 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Mads Pedersen (Denmark/Lidl-Trek) 7:42:

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Red Bull) 3:52:32

3) Mathias Vacek (Czechia/Lidl-Trek) +0:05

34) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:34