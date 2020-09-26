Stunning helicopter footage follows Anna van der Breggen’s solo attack at worlds

Anna van der Breggen’s second world championship-winning ride in just three days is a remarkable feat. Her solo attack with 41 kilometres to go looked all the more dramatic when the race helicopter’s camera crew landed an incredible shot of the dominant Dutch rider’s escape.

With world championships set in the hilly Emilia-Romagna region the weekend was bound to produce beautiful race footage. During Saturday’s elite women’s race, the chopper was able to find the ideal spot to fly impressively low. Cruising parallel to the road, the airborne camera happened to be in the perfect position to show van der Breggen flying solo in the bright orange kit of the Dutch national team.

The resulting footage, framing one of the world’s best cyclists against a backdrop of Italian mountain ranges, immediately is in the running for 2020’s most inspiring race footage.

Combined with van der Breggen’s remarkable double rainbow, just one week after her Giro Rosa win, the helicopter shot makes Saturday’s worlds a great day to remember.

It's back to TT mode for @AnnavdBreggen 🇳🇱 as she glides through the beautiful countryside of Emilia-Romagna 🇮🇹. Are we looking at a repeat of Innsbruck 2018 when she won gold from a solo attack?#Imola2020 pic.twitter.com/cYestSsvwr — UCI (@UCI_cycling) September 26, 2020

Tune in Sunday for the elite men’s road race from Imola. Over nine laps, the top men will contest the final event of 2020 world championships in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region.

