Annemiek van Vleuten breaks wrist in training crash

Annemiek van Vleuten broke her right wrist after a training crash on Thursday, according to a statement from her Movistar team. Following the crash, the Dutchwoman successfully underwent surgery on Thursday night at the Rijnstate Hospital in Arnhem.

While no timeline has been set on Van Vleuten’s recovery, the doctors’ assessment on her fractures after surgery confirms a full recovery is to be expected. Van Vleuten also plans to both Grand Tours in July, the Giro d’Italia Donne and Tour de France Femmes.

The Movistar Team is taking a cautious approach to Van Vleuten’s return to racing. She was originally planning to race in Spain at the Navarra Classics, Itzulia Women and Vuelta a Burgos, but will now skip them.