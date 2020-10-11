Another 2020 Giro win for the EF Pro Cycling ducks on a wet day in the Apennines

It was a good day for Portugal Sunday in the Giro d’Italia as Ruben Guerreiro gave EF Pro Cycling its second stage victory, and João Almeida of Deceuninck-Quick Step retained the pink jersey before the first rest day. The GC fight saw minimal gains and losses among the favourites as the race headed into the Apennines.

The Course

Four climbs awaited the riders on Sunday, with the last two resembling a staircase. The final climb of the day, the Roccaraso, might have been 5.7 percent average, but the final 1.2 km was 9.4 percent and would elicit attacks. There was rain on the route–it was a good day for arm warmers and gilets.

Passo Lanciano (12.7 km, 6.9 percent, max 14 percent)

Passo San Leonardo (13.8 km, 4.5 percent, max 11 percent)

Bosco di Sant’Antonio (9.9 km, 5.0 percent, max 10 percent)

Roccaraso (9.6 km, 5.7 percent, max 12 percent)

The Breakaway

A few failed breakaways led to an octet getting loose before the Passo Lanciano, with Giovanni Visconti taking the maximum KOM points. Escapee Jonathan Castroviejo of Ineos was virtual pink jersey for a while. The fugitive group began to break up on the Passo San Leonardo. By the top of the Bosco di Sant’Antonio, the group was down to five, with the peloton 3:30 behind and 25 km remaining.

Trek-Segafredo’s pace on Bosco di Sant’Antonio didn’t dislodge anyone. Almeida’s Deceuninck-Quick Step took over. With 13-km to go, it was clear that the day’s winner would be Castroviejo or one of his companions: Larry Warbasse (USA/AG2R), Guerreiro, Kilian Frankiny (Switzerland/Groupama-FDJ) or Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark/UAE-Emirates).

Roccaraso

Trek went back to the front on the Roccaraso. Castroviejo and Guerreiro lit out on their own and their ex-breakmate chasers gave up in the final 4 km. The Iberian Peninsula duo ground away inside the red kite.

Guerreiro finally shed Castroviejo in the final 100-metres to take the biggest win of his career and seize the King of the Mountains and best young rider jerseys. EF Pro Cycling and Ineos both have two wins, while Groupama-FDJ has three via Arnaud Démare.

Wilco Kelderman and Jakob Fuglsang led the GC riders over the line, both gaining seconds on their rivals. Kelderman is in second place, 30-seconds adrift of Almeida.

The race resumes on Tuesday. Week 2’s highlights are the long time trial on Saturday, October 17, and the 14.3 km, 7.8 percent Piancavallo summit finish on Sunday, October 18.



2020 Giro d’Italia Stage 9

1) Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal/EF Pro Cycling) 5:41:20

2) Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain/Ineos Grenadiers) +0:08

3) Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark/UAE-Emirates) +0:58

2020 Giro d’Italia GC

1) João Almeida (Portugal/Deceuninck-Quick Step) 35:35:50

2) Wilco Kelderman (The Netherlands/Sunweb) +0:30

3) Pello Bilbao (Spain/Bahrain-McLaren) +0:39

4) Domenico Pozzovivo (Italy/NTT) +0:53

5) Vincenzo Nibali (Italy/Trek-Segafredo) +0:57

6) Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark/Astana) +1:01

7) Harm Vanhouke (Belgium/Lotto-Soudal) +1:02

8) Patrick Konrad (Austria/Bora-Hansgrohe) 1:11

9) Jai Hindley (Australia/Sunweb) +1:15

10) Rafal Majka (Poland/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1:17

11) Steven Kruijswijk (The Netherlands/Jumbo-Visma) +1:24