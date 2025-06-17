Another breakaway success at the Tour de Suisse

Tuesday’s third stage of the 88th Tour de Suisse looked like it might have the potential to act as a round of the GC battle, but it ended up being one for the breakaway, as American champion Quinn Simmons added the victory to his Volta a Catalunya stage win. Romain Grégoire retained the race lead. Michael Woods finished 12th.

The Course

After a ripple-y first three-quarters, a series of uncategorized and categorized spiced up the end of the stage. Following the day’s intermediate sprint, there was an uncategorized ascent, followed by two categorized and then a 3.4-km, 5.2 percent rise to the line in Heiden. The decisive attacks would come on either Cat. 2 Knolhusen or short, steep Cat. 3 Büriswilen.

A sixpack of racers broke away after the start in Aarau. Inspired by teammates Vincenzo Albanese’s victory on Monday, two of the fugitives wore the pink of EF Education-Easypost. The sextet wasn’t allowed to build a large lead. The peloton was crawling through a town when Geraint Thomas crashed and several Ineos teammates worked on his return to the pack.

The first of the climbing challenges was uncategorized Meistersrüte, 3 km of 5.2 percent. The breakaway was 1:30 clear when it began, Thomas yet to rejoin the peloton. After an 8-km descent came the Cat. 2 Knolhusen, 5.2 km of 6.2 percent where the break fragmented but survived. On 2-km, 6.9 percent Büriswilen only one escapee, Quinn Simmons, survived.

Jan Christen of UAE-Emirates attacked in the peloton and after reformation Juanpe Lopez launched. But he too was caught before the top. Neilson Powless, the Dwars door Vlaanderen winner, lit out after his compatriot. He was brought back.

The chase couldn’t run down the American. João Almeida placed second to take a few bonus seconds, Woods coming across the line in the same group as the Portuguese.

Wednesday midway point of the race plunks down the Cat. 1 Splügenpass peak 50 km from the finish in Piuro.

2025 Tour de Suisse Stage 3

1) Quinn Simmons (USA/Lidl-Trek) 4:39:42

2) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) +0:18

3) Oscar Onley (Great Britain/Picnic-PostNL) s.t.

12) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

2025 Tour de Suisse GC

1) Romain Grégoire (France/Groupama/FDJ) 11:26:01

2) Kevin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +0:25

3) Bart Lemmen (The Netherlands/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:27

4) Ben O’Connor (Australia/Jayco-AlUla) +1:18

21) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +3:23