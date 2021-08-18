Another day of late crash misfortune sees Taaramäe lose Vuelta’s red jersey

Rein Taaramäe might have enjoyed his two days of being the only Estonian to wear the Vuelta a España’s red leader’s jersey, but he’ll probably rue the back luck of crashing late on both stages, with Wednesday’s wreck at the 11 km to go mark ending his time atop the GC. Frenchman “King” Kenny Elissonde assumed the race lead after Jasper Philipsen earned a brace of sprint wins in Albacete.

The Course

It was another sprinters’ day, with nary a categorized climb and fewer lumps than on Stages 2 and 4. The riders anticipated mostly a headwind for the first half until Tarancon, and then mostly a tailwind into the finish town of Albacete. Michael Matthews had been third and fifth in bunch sprints so far; could he win his first Vuelta stage in seven years on Wednesday?

You can count on the Spanish wildcard teams to get in every breakaway in this Vuelta, and on Wednesday, after missing out Tuesday, Caja Rural had representation in a fugitive trio with Burgos-BH and Euskatel-Euskadi. The intrepid threesome rolled up a 7:00 lead.

Fabio Jakobsen’s Deceuninck-Quick Step, Philipsen’s Alpecin-Fenix and Arnaud Démare’s Groupama-FDJ worked at the front of the peloton to close the gap.

At the intermediate sprint in La Roda, Philipsen was the fourth rider over the line to pull closer to Jakobsen’s green jersey.

Things were tense in the peloton going into the final 20 km, and the crash came with 11 km remaining. Around 40 riders were either down or delayed, and even though Taaramäe, who had to take a new bike, finished 2:20 behind the 97-rider field, the main GC loser in the wreck was Romain Bardet, who plummeted from 14th to 93rd on the day.

In Albacete Philipsen got his brace, expertly led out by his squad. The Belgian also won Stage 2 in Burgos. Tuesday’s winner Jakobsen came in second. Philipsen yanked back the green points jersey from Jakobsen.

After Taaramäe finished, Elissonde found the Estonian and gave him a consoling handshake. The Frenchman’s celebrations were muted. The two had been breakmates the day Taaramäe won and seized the race lead.

👑 King Kenny (@KennyElissonde) is the new leader of #LaVuelta21! But he gives his respect to Rein Taaramae first. pic.twitter.com/8hacOoNvLe — Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) August 18, 2021

The GC scrap is back on tomorrow as the stage ends on a 1.8 km, 8.7 km ramp.

2021 Vuelta a España Stage 5

1) Jasper Philipsen (Belgium/Alpecin-Fenix) 4:24:41

2) Fabio Jakobsen (The Netherlands/Deceuninck-Quick Step) s.t.

3) Alberto Dianese (Italy/DSM) s.t.

91) James Piccoli (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) s.t.

2021 Vuelta a España GC

1) Kenny Elissonde (France/Trek-Segafredo) 17:33:57

2) Primoz Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +0:05

3) Lilian Calmejane (France/AG2R-Citroën) +0:10

122) James Piccoli (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +15:44