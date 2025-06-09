Another great GC result for Sarah Van Dam

Sarah Van Dam keeps delivering. The first-year WorldTour rider wrapped up another strong general classification showing, this time at the four-day Tour of Britain Women, where she rode consistently and showed her growing confidence among the sport’s elite.

The final stage saw fireworks in Glasgow as Ally Wollaston snatched overall victory from 19-year-old Cat Ferguson. The Kiwi erased a three-second deficit by sweeping all three intermediate sprints and adding more bonus seconds with a third-place finish behind Lorena Wiebes and Charlotte Kool. Wollaston’s aggressive riding gave her a four-second advantage over Ferguson in the final standings. It was her first career GC win at the WorldTour level and a deeply emotional one: “There was a moment I thought, ‘I just cannot do this today,’” she said, crediting her FDJ–Suez teammates for getting her to the front when it mattered most.

Thrilling finale

Ferguson, who still walked away with the red points jersey, couldn’t quite match Wollaston’s late charge, while UAE Team ADQ’s Karlijn Swinkels finished third overall. FDJ–Suez also took the team classification.

Van Dam, riding for CERATIZIT–WNT Pro Cycling Team, was solid every day. Over the course of the race, she was in the top 10 three times—and finished 12th on the final stage in Glasgow.

Ultimately, she placed fifth overall.

She wasn’t the only Canadian to make headlines—for both good and bad reasons. Her compatriot, Mara Roldan, riding for Picnic–PostNL, had the biggest result of her life, winning Stage 2 in absolutely incredible fashion. But just a day after celebrating her first WorldTour victory, her breakthrough was cut short by a devastating crash that left her with a broken femur. Cycling can be a sport of incredible highs—and incredible lows.

The Whitehorse rider now faces a long road to recovery. On Friday, the 21-year-old pro had claimed a remarkable win, outdueling Rejanne Markus (Lidl–Trek) on the brutal final climb near Saltburn-by-the-Sea. It was a gutsy, emotional ride from Roldan, who is in her first season at the top level after two strong years with Cynisca Cycling.

It’s a helluva sport.

