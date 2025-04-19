Another solid result for Magdelaine Vallières at De Brabantse Pijl

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) is back, having recovered from her concussion at the De Ronde Van Vlaanderen, taking her second consecutive win at De Brabantse Pijl on Friday.

The Italian champ launched a solo attack on the Moskesstraat climb with 11km to go, building a 25-second lead. The chasers couldn’t catch up on the Holstheide climb or the final stretch.

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) took second in the sprint, while Femke Gerritse (SD Worx-Protime) was third. The main group finished six seconds behind. In that group was Sherbrooke, Que.’s Magdeleine Vallières (EF Education-Oatly) showing fine form leading up to the Amstel Gold race. The series of climbs towards the end–including one just before the finish, suited Vallières, and bodes well for the Dutch classic on Sunday.

Mags-nificent ✨ Magdeleine Vallieres lit up Brabantse Pijl with a big attack on the final lap. Love to see the squad kicking off the Ardennes in the front 💪 📸 @gettyimages pic.twitter.com/RkHmVoHwwy — EF Education-Oatly (@EF_Oatly) April 18, 2025

Ava Holmgren, working hard for her Lidl – Trek squad, rolled in 50th, with Alison Jackson (EF Education-Oatly) fresh off her fifth at Paris Roubaix, was 60th. Jenaya Francis (Winspace Orange Seal), riding her first Classics campaign, was 79th, after crashing late in the race. Her teammate Karolina Perekitko finished 14th in the race, making the lead group.

“I was fighting really hard, I saw a space in front of me and I misjudged this space. Other girls were fighting too and I crashed there,” she said. “Physically I feel really good, like Karolina and the other girls of the team. She is so strong. I could see all day she was flying. I think she’s learning to be patient and judge the moment to use her strength. It’s so cool to see her finish it off.”