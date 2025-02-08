Another team quits Etoile de Bessèges, UCI weighs in

On Friday, Stage 3 of l’Étoile de Bessèges saw more drama as eight teams abandoned the race following ongoing safety concerns. After just 12 km of racing, the stage was halted when the peloton encountered a car head-on at a roundabout. On Thursday, another vehicle was on the course, resulting in a crash that forced Belgian rider Maxim Van Gils to abandon the race. He was taken to hospital.

UCI investigating

The UCI is now investigating the incidents that took place. In a statement, the international governing body said that, “Both incidents – during the second stage on Thursday, February 6, and the third stage the following day – involved a motor vehicle unconnected with the event on the race route.”

It went on to say that measures are being taken to avoid a repetition of the problems that occurred on these stages, although some teams have elected to withdraw from the race. “The UCI will continue to investigate thoroughly into the issues with the road closures, and take the necessary action bearing in mind that organisers are subject to the table of sanctions in article 2.12.011 of the UCI Regulations,” it read. “The UCI emphasizes that it takes the matter of rider security extremely seriously, and has also taken note of the concerns raised by SafeR, the structure dedicated to rider safety in men’s and women’s professional road cycling.”

Peloton greatly reduced

Stage 3 had multiple teams quitting, so only 72 riders remain in the race. Stage 3, originally 164.05 km, was shortened to 136.2 km after race organisers decided to neutralize the Col des Brousses and its descent and remove the final local lap in Bessèges.

Paul Magnier of Soudal Quick-Step was leading the race, but that changed after he and his team withdrew.

❌ El Equipo Kern Pharma ha decidido no tomar la salida hoy en Étoile de Bessèges #EDB2025 Debido a los incidentes de los dos últimos días y ante la ausencia de completas garantías de seguridad, priorizamos cuidar la salud de nuestros ciclistas y staff técnico con esta decisión pic.twitter.com/oJ7I4QSr4m — Equipo Kern Pharma (@EqKernPharma) February 8, 2025

At the start of Stage 4, another team did not show up: Equipo Kern Pharma. Currently, Arnaud De Lie of Lotto leads after winning Stage 3. He said he decided to remain in the race as he feared for the future of the longstanding French race.