Another tragedy in cycling: Tuur Hancke dies on his 19th birthday

On Monday, Belgian cyclist Tuur Hancke died on his 19th birthday. His team, The Leadout Cycling Academy, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

In the tribute, Tuur’s former team described him as “a respectful and always smiling young man, cherished by everyone who knew him. Sadly, there’s no more time to create new memories. We extend our strength to all who were touched by Tuur.”

Tuur’s father, Régis Hancke, revealed to the Belgian press that his son had succumbed to sudden meningitis. Meanwhile, Gazzetta dello Sport noted that the teenager had been facing personal challenges in recent months. Arne Houtekier, Tuur’s directeur sportif, explained his decision to step back from cycling: “Balancing his studies, which he began two years ago, became increasingly overwhelming. It’s a common challenge for young athletes, and many end up leaving the sport for similar reasons.”

Details surrounding his illness remain unclear despite his father’s statement, according to the Italian outlet.

Born in 2005, Tuur joined Gaverzicht-BE Okay-Van Mossel in 2022. By 2024, he had progressed to the Lead Out Cycling Academy in the under-23 category, but he decided to take a break in September to focus on personal matters, according to La Repubblica.

The news of the young cyclist’s death evokes memories of the late Muriel Furrer, who died at the 2024 UCI road worlds. The Swiss junior crashed on a descent and succumbed to her injuries. After the crash, many in the cycling world called for sweeping changes to improve rider safety.

On Nov. 9, the Belgian cycling community mourned 18-year-old Miel Dekien, who died in a car accident in Diksmuide. Set to debut with Basso Team Flanders in 2025, Dekien was a passenger in a vehicle that collided in Beerst, a crash that also claimed another 18-year-old’s life.

And, of course, there was the tragic death of Gino Mäder in 2023. The Bahrain-Victorious rider was descending from the Albula Pass toward La Punt when he fell. The precise cause of his fall remains unclear. He eventually tumbled into a ravine, where emergency personnel found him unconscious.