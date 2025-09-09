Protesters shorten another Vuelta a España stage

The first stage of the 80th Vuelta a España’s final week was supposed to offer another summit finish, but most of the final climb was cut out due to a pro-Palestine protest over Israel-Premier Tech’s inclusion. On Stage 11 the race was neutralized and clipped of its last 3 km. Tuesday’s decision came when the front two riders, Mikel Landa and Egan Bernal, were 20 km from the original finish atop Alto Castro de Herville, the demonstration 3 km from the line. Bernal took the win, adding it to his 2025 national double. Jonas Vingegaard kept the red.

The Original Course

Tuesday placed all the ascents in the final half of 168 km and finished on a long climb that was half categorized and half uncategorized. The penultimate climb was the steepest.

Although many tried–including Canadian Pier-André Côté–no one was able to free himself from the surly bonds of the peloton in the first 50 km. Finally, a gang of 17 shuffled away. Stage winner Marc Soler, Landa and 14th place Bernal were all included.

Nico Denz was first over the opening climb, Cat. 3 Alto de San Antoñino, the peloton 4:30 behind. Rain commenced on the way to Alto da Groba, the day’s only Cat. 1. There, Landa galloped away, drawing Bernal, Denz and a French Groupama-FDJ duo.

Soler’s chase group pursued the Bernal quartet along the rolling terrain that led to the stage’s steepest climb, Cat. 2 Alto de Prado. With 48 km remaining, the red jersey group beat on 6:30 back. Bernal and Landa set a high pace on the Prado and shed their breakmates.. The peloton woke up and came screaming into the Prado’s foot. Bahrain-Victorious isolated Pidcock and snapped fifth place Felix Gall out the back–the Austrian would lose his spot to Giulio Pellizzari.

Yet again a protest disrupted the race: at the base of the climb the times would be taken and the race would stop. The leading duo carried on.

Bernal and Landa scrapped it out in the opening kilometre of the Alto Castro de Herville and the Colombian took his third Grand Tour stage, adding Tuesday’s triumph to two Giro victories.

Wednesday is scheduled to end with the 80th edition’s sixth Cat. 1 summit finish.

2025 Vuelta a España Stage 16

1) Egan Bernal (Colombia/Ineos) 3:35:10

2) Mikel Landa (Spain/Soudal-Quick Step) s.t.

3) Brieuc Rolland (France/Groupama-FDJ) +0:07

2025 Vuelta a España GC

1) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike)

2) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) +0:48

3) Tom Pidcock (Great Britain/Q36.5) +2:38

4) Jai Hindley (Australia/Red Bull) +3:10