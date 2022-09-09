Antoine Duchesne to retire after 2022 season

Groupama-FDJ’s Antoine Duchesne will be racing his last races on Friday in Quebec and Sunday in Montreal. In a press conference on Thursday, the former Canadian champion said he will hang up the cleats after Les Grands Prix Cyclistes Québec et Montréal.

“These will be my last Grands Prix, I have decided to retire. Because I have reached the level that I have always wanted, because I want to be with my family,” he said.

Duchesne is from Saguenay, Quebec and turned pro with SpiderTech. He would eventually dive into the WorldTour with uropcar and then Groupama-FDJ in 2018. he raced the Tour de France twice, both in 2019 and 2022.