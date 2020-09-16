Antoine Duchesne extends with Groupama-FDJ for two more seasons

Antoine “Tony the Tiger” Duchesne has re-signed with Groupama-FDJ for two more seasons it was announced on Tuesday. Duchesne has been with the team for three seasons, having joined from Direct Energie in 2018, the same year he became Canadian road champion.

He linked an Instagram pic of him wearing the red, blue and white kit on his Twitter with “Very happy to be able to wear this jersey for another two years! After two difficult years, I am grateful for this proof of confidence on the part of the team and I am very able to return to full health!”

Très heureux de pouvoir porter ce maillot 🔵⚪️🔴 pour un autre deux ans! Après deux année difficile, je suis reconnaissant de cette preuve de confiance de la part de l’équipe et j’ai très de pouvoir revenir en pleine santé! 🤠💪🏾 https://t.co/Ud0Y967jlC https://t.co/eq9LPLNa7w — Antoine Duchesne (@tonythetiger_1) September 15, 2020

Five members of the French WorldTour squad extended, and one of them, Swiss champion Sébastien Reichenbach, was riding to third place in Stage 16 of the Tour de France.

⚡ Nous sommes heureux de vous annoncer la prolongation de contrat de cinq de nos coureurs ⤵ pic.twitter.com/iP9xJEcVSh — Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@GroupamaFDJ) September 15, 2020

Duchesne has raced 23 days in this odd 2020 season, all in France. He didn’t not finish the Critérium du Dauphiné in August. So far Duchesne has only raced one Grand Tour, the 2018 Vuelta a España, with the squad.