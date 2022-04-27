Antoine Duchesne welcomes first child

Former national champion Antoine Duchesne announced that he is a father on Tuesday. In an Instagram post, he said that he and his wife, Chloé, have a new family member, Jules.

“I became a father!,” Duchesne posted. Meet my new best friend Jules Duchesne-Rochette! My wife Chloé was a superstar, simply amazing, the strength of this woman!”

The Canadian also gave a shout-out to French superstar Thibaut Pinot on some tips for his wife for a quick delivery, saying that it only took Chloé 15 minutes to deliver their new bundle of joy.