Apply now for 2003 Cycling Foundation grants for emerging riders

Are you a young athlete with big goals looking for some financial help? The 2003 Cycling Foundation is currently offering two different grants aimed at supporting young athletes in Canada.

The Foundation was created in 2003 following the UCI road cycling world Championships in Hamilton. It forms part of the legacy endowment from the event and has spent the past two decades supporting the growth and development of cycling across Canada.

Mission 2026 Grants

These grants target cyclists born between 2004 and 2007. It is tailored for riders who are preparing to compete for Canada at the 2026 UCI under-23 road world championships in Montreal. Recipients receive between $4,000 and $8,000 per year.

Eligible athletes must be Canadian. They should also demonstrate potential to compete among the world’s best under- 23 road cyclists in the time trial or road race.

Applications are due by Nov.1, 2025. Recipients will be notified on January 1, 2026.

Decisions on awardees, including the amount and duration of funding, are made by the foundation’s board. The board consults with athletes, coaches, and outside advisors, recognising that each athlete’s needs are different. If you are a grant recipient you are expected to provide occasional updates as well as a season review.

Young Prospects grants

This program supports younger cyclists, born between 2008 and 2010 who want to compete internationally. Grants range from $2,000 to $4,000 a year.

Applicants must be Canadian. They must also demonstrate potential as globally competitive junior riders. The application deadline and notification timeline is also Nov. 1 and Jan. 1, respectively.

The foundation communicates with eligible athletes or their coaches after the National Championships each year. Applications require school results, with coach or professor references optional.

To learn more and to apply head on over to Grants & Awards – 2003 Cycling Foundation