Are bikes replacing horses at the modern pentathlon at the Olympics?

Modern pentathlon has apparently voted to replace horse riding with bicycle riding, in order to keep the sport in the Olympics. The decision follows angry sentiment about the event, after German coach who punched a horse earlier this summer in Toyko.

The modern pentathlon is (currently) comprised of five different events; fencing, freestyle swimming, equestrian show jumping, and a final combined event of pistol shooting and cross country running.

The end is neigh: Secret vote sees pentathlon horse riding replaced with cycling after Olympic punching scandal – report https://t.co/FVfSVwJGKj # — Tara Reade 🦋 (@ReadeAlexandra) November 2, 2021

According to a report in The Guardian, sources have revealed that the decision was made by the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne’s (UIPM) board Monday. The choice was a result of a German coach hitting a horse after it refused to jump a fence.

Olympic champion Joe Choong says he would not continue in modern pentathlon if horse riding is replaced by cycling because it ‘would not be the same sport’.https://t.co/FfRaVVW6Je — David Coverdale (@dpcoverdale) November 2, 2021

The UIPM did not confirm that bikes will replace horses, but has put out a statement about the controversy. “As part of UIPM’s commitment to maintaining a strong, dynamic profile for modern pentathlon, a series of strategic meetings are being held. These meetings will include an upcoming call with national federations later this week. The outcome of these meetings will be detailed in a press release to be published on 4 November.”