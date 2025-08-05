Are Calgary’s permanent bike lanes under threat?

The never-ending bike lane debacle across the country continues. Now, we head to Alberta for the latest.

What started as a pilot project in 2015 is now a permanent fixture in Calgary’s downtown. But some want to change that.

City council voted 11–4 in 2016 to keep the core bike lane network in place. The protected lanes were first introduced to test whether separated cycling infrastructure could work in a city long built for cars.

Since then, usage has steadily climbed. In 2023 alone, the city recorded more than 2.1 million bike trips through the downtown network. That’s up from around 1 million in the early years.

The province’s transportation minister, Devin Dreeshen, is calling on Edmonton and Calgary to remove bike lanes from some areas and hasn’t ruled out stepping in. It’s similar to what the Ontario provincial government has tried.

“Obviously when you take away a driving lane for vehicles to put in a bike lane you’re helping that small two per cent of commuters at the expense of drivers,” he said. However, locals disagree.

Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott called it a “generational project” and said council had to stop treating it like a temporary solution. “The public has shown up,” he told CBC News.

The city says the protected lanes have improved safety. And encouraged more people to ride. Not just for recreation, but for commuting and errands. Mayor Jyoti Gondek supported the move. She called it “a way to build a downtown that works for everyone.”

Work will now shift toward final designs. Planned upgrades include improved intersections, wider ramps, and concrete curbs. Construction is expected to begin in 2026.

The 2015 pilot had initially faced pushback, (as per usual.) Especially from downtown business groups concerned about lost parking and traffic flow. But with ridership doubling and feedback turning more positive, council agreed it was time to commit.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the county, cycling advocates–just like in Alberta–continue to fight for safer alternatives for cyclists in Canada.

Note: an earlier headline was edited to reflect a more accurate reflection of the current situation.