Are Ef-Education riders wearing their socks on the wrong feet?

Remember when you were a little kid, learning how to wear shoes and your mom or dad would use the marker and write L and R on your shoes? EF Education–EasyPost and EF Education–TIBCO–SVB don’t have such a convenience when it comes to their socks. The men’s and women’s teams just unveiled their new kits and the socks are different colours: Left is light pink and right is dark pink.

Being a pro is tricky enough with training and nutrition, so thankfully there’s a Twitter account out there making sure the WorldTour teams have their socks in a row.

The account @efsockcheck, a.k.a. “Are EF’s socks on right?” is doing God’s work, by making sure the riders don’t have to worry about their sartorial choices. Given that the team’s boss, Jonathan Vaughters is a bit of a dandy himself, it’s good news for fashion in cycling

Vaughters, famous for bringing argyle, tweed and three-piece suits to the peloton, joked that this is an important account to follow.

Important new Twitter feed. https://t.co/Dp5r3HqMBq — Jonathan Vaughters (@Vaughters) January 10, 2023

So far, the team seems to me mastering the mismatching chausettes well. Five-time junior world champion and new recruit Zoe Bäckstedt made note of the news, tweeting about it.

No pressure 🫣 we are being watched now… https://t.co/gXD4ZMaGxH — Zoe Backstedt (@Backstedt_Zoe) January 8, 2023

Both she and Lachlan Morton have passed the test of stocking scrutiny, as the account notes. But the season is long…so let’s see what tomorrow brings.