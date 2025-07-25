Arensman takes a brace of 2025 Tour wins on shortened stage in the Alps

After starting Friday’s final day in the Alps in thirteen place with a stage triumph, Thymen Arensman has been Ineos’ main man in this Tour. But he held off a charging Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar to win on summit finish La Plagne. Friday’s final chance for GC moves was a shortened one, but there was plenty of movement in the GC top-10. Pogačar is poised to win his fourth yellow and second consecutive title.



The GC Situation Overnight

Vingegaard couldn’t diminish his deficit to the yellow jersey and lost time almost every time he tried to over the last week. Lipowitz’s podium and white jersey were 22 seconds from Onley, who used Thursday to stretch out the gap between his fourth and Primoz Roglič’s fifth. Could Kévin Vauquelin take back his sixth from Austrian Felix Gall or would he fall farther?

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 66:55:42

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +4:26

3) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +11:01

4) Oscar Onley (Australia/Picnic-PostNL) +11:23

5) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Red Bull) +12:49

6) Felix Gall (Austria/Decathlon-AG2R) +15:36

The Course

Initially five categorized climbs including two HC’s squeezed into 129 km, organizers removed Cat. 2 Col des Saisies from the parcours in light of heavy cattle culls due to contagious nodular dermatitis. The stage now covered a total distance of 95 km.

The HC summit finish of La Plagne, where Stephen Roche famously fought back to Pedro Delgado in 1987, hasn’t been in the Tour since 2002.

Friday’s forty-five KOM points seemed a lock to tempt “Sticky” Lenny Martinez and Arensman to go at it on the 12-km, 7.8-percent Col du Pré. The day’s intermediate sprint was on the long drag before the Pré proper, and there Lidl-Trek took control and delivered Milan first over the line. The pace was hot on Pré, but Martinez and Roglič got away with a platoon of others. The grades whittled down the escape group, and then Martinez and Roglič skipped away, Stage 16 victor Valentin Paret-Peintre getting in on the action.

Cat. 2 Cormet de Roselend followed hard on the heels of Pré. The leading trio held a half minute, and Vauquelin and eleventh place Jordan Jegat were ejected from the peloton before the Roseland rose up.

Martinez had to catch up to his breakmates and nab to secure the Roseland KOM points.

Off Roseland came a 20-km descent to the valley leading to foot of La Plagne. Light rain began but Roglič dropped in front of his breakmates. In the valley the rain poured on the race.

La Plagne

The last summit finish of the 112th edition was 19.3 km of 7.2 percent. UAE-Emirates drove to its foot, scooping up Roglič along the way and then shelling him out the back in the first kilometre. Felix Gall’s Decathlon-AG2R team grabbed the reins in the yellow jersey group with an eye on Roglič’s fifth.

It would be a move from Arensman that would ignite the GC battle with 14 km remaining, Vingegaard and Pogačar tagging along. Arensman then bounced away.

Meanwhile, Gall was close to seizing fifth. The yellow jersey group grew with Gall, Lipowitz, Onley, Ben Healy and Tobias Halland Johannessen, the latter of whom had plucked Vauquelin’s seventh and was closing in on Roglič’s sixth. Pogačar went to the front with 9 km remaining and then made a dig with 7 km to race.

Gall and Johannessen couldn’t hang, but were satisfied to ride together, having jumped up the classification–Roglič tumbled down to eighth. Arensman still had a half minute with the top 5 km away.

Onley turned himself inside out to keep contact and then cracked. Lipowitz took this as a signal to make a move. Arensman was 15 seconds away, and they could see him at the red kite. But the Dutchman held off Vingegaard and the yellow jersey by a couple of seconds.

Saturday’s penultimate day is seemingly drawn up for a successful breakaway, as it’s rich with little climbs both uncategorized and categorized.



2025 Tour de France Stage 19

1) Thymen Arensman (The Netherland/Ineos) 2:46:06

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:02

3) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) s.t.

4) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +0:06

2025 Tour de France GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 69:41:46

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +4:24

3) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +11:09

4) Oscar Onley (Australia/Picnic-PostNL) +12:12

5) Felix Gall (Austria/Decathlon-AG2R) +17:12

6) Tobias Halland Johannessen (Norway/Uno-X) +20:14