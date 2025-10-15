Arkéa–B&B team collapse leaves riders and staff scrambling for future

Some lousy news for dozens of riders and team staff.

The long-rumoured fate of Arkéa–B&B Hotels is set to become official this week, as the team failed to deliver the required bank guarantees to the UCI. According to L’Équipe, team boss Emmanuel Hubert has remained silent since early October, offering no updates to riders or staff. “Since the start of the month, we haven’t heard anything,” one staff member said, requesting anonymity. “The last message was him explaining he couldn’t provide the documents to the UCI.”

The collapse marks the second major French team to fold in three years, following the end of B&B Hotels under Jérôme Pineau. The consequences, insiders warn, will be severe. “There will be damage, people left on the roadside,” one employee told L’Équipe. “The political climate in France and the Lotto–Intermarché merger aren’t helping.”

Riders such as Kévin Vauquelin (headed to Ineos), Amaury Capiot (Jayco AlUla) and Raul García Pierna (Movistar) have already secured moves. Others, like European mixed relay time trial champion Thibault Guernalec, don’t have any other options. “I don’t see myself dropping to a Continental team,” he said to Le Télégramme. “It’ll be ProTeam or I quit.” Despite strong results, he has no contract as of yet.

It’s not only the WorldTour squad at risk—junior and development riders are equally at risk. Six of twelve in the development team are believed to have found new homes, while the women’s unit remains in limbo. That includes Lac Beauport, Que. junior sensation Rafaelle Carrier. During the 2024-2025 ‘cross season the team supported her with gear and logistical help. She also rode as a stagiaire on the road for the team in the latter half of the year.

Staff, from soigneurs to directeur sportifs, face an equally bleak market. “I’ve asked around,” another long-time employee said. “Nothing. Teams say they’re not hiring or they’ve already filled spots. There might be 70 out of 150 of us with nothing lined up.”

Hubert, who recently admitted to feeling “worn out,” is not expected to rebuild from the ground up. That means one of France’s longest-running teams will vanish quietly, leaving riders to fend for themselves in an already saturated job market.