Arnaud Démare earns hat trick of Giro d’Italia wins

French sprinter Arnaud Démare is having the Grand Tour of his career, earning a hat trick of 2020 Giro d’Italia wins on Friday, and his second in a row. It was a hectic day, with splits in the peloton caused by crosswinds and crashes. The peloton completed 143 km in 2:47:28. João Almeida (Portugal/Deceuninck-Quick Step) retained the pink jersey.

The Course

Winds were expected along the 143 km between Matera and Brindisi as the race moved east into Italy’s “heel” on the Adriatic coast.

#Giro stage 7 has just started and it's a flat one between Matera and Brindisi (143km), but the wind could play a huge role in the final outcome. pic.twitter.com/6XAZHLIqmX — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) October 9, 2020

With four breakaways up the road, the winds started early and echelons saw Jakob Fuglsang, second place Pello Bilbao, Simon Yates and Rafal Majka in the third group, with Deceuninck-Quick Step and Jumbo-Visma doing the hammering. Crashes also delayed several key players like double stage-winner Filippo Ganna. Most, but not all riders got back on before the climax in Brindisi.

In the sprint Démare received a fine lead-out and wavered from his line early in his dash, leaving a bit of room on the right barrier that Peter Sagan couldn’t exploit. Sagan has now been runner-up three times in his Giro debut.

Although the profile is bumpy in its second half, Stage 8 is an opportunity for Sagan to break his duck (not an EF Pro Cycling reference).



2020 Giro d’Italia Stage 7

1) Arnaud Démare (France/Groupama-FDJ) 2:47:28

2) Peter Sagan (Slovakia/Bora-Hansgrohe) s.t.

3) Michael Matthews (Australia/Sunweb) s.t.

107) Alex Cataford (Canada/Israel Start-Up Nation) +1:08

2020 Giro d’Italia GC

1) João Almeida (Portugal/Deceuninck-Quick Step 24:48:29

2) Pello Bilbao (Spain/Bahrain-McLaren) +0:43

3) Wilco Kelderman (The Netherlands/Sunweb) +0:48