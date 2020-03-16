Arnold Schwarzenegger recommends cycling during social isolation

Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Governor of California and renowned bodybuilder, has been posting advice on getting through social isolation. His most recent video post recommended solo cycling, jogging or walking as safe options for exercise out of the house.

In the post, he stops in front of a mural of a younger version of himself, and talks about his current options for exercise.

The 72-year-old is part a member of the high-risk over 60 population group. He is taking precautions to avoid any public spaces. He recommends not stopping on rides, and avoiding any social contact.

Schwarzenegger also posted a video of himself with his miniature horse Whiskey and donkey Lulu. As he feeds his four-legged friends some carrots, he

“Nobody is allowed out, especially someone that is like 72 years old. After you’re 65, you’re not allowed out of the house any more in California,” says Schwarzenegger. “So we eat at home.”

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

Californian Governor Gavin Newsom has urged people over 65 or with chronic heath problems to stay home. He has also said restaurants, bars and nightclubs should close. As of March 16 there have been six deaths and 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California. As of 9 a.m. on March 16, there were 324 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 17 probable cases.