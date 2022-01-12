Arrest made in brutal murder of French cyclist and British family from 2012

A man was arrested on Wednesday in the French Alps under suspicion of murder, according to the Annecy prosecutor’s office. On September 5, 2012, Saad al-Hilli, his wife, Ikbal al-Hilli, and his 74-year-old mother-in-law were shot and killed just outside of Chevaline, France. The al-Hillis’ two daughters both survived the attack, one with a gunshot and the other from injuries as a result of being beaten. The family was on a camping trip. A French cyclist, Sylvain Mollier, was also shot dead during the attack.

“A person was put in custody on January 12, 2022 by the investigation unit of Chambéry in relation with the murder of the Al Hili family and Sylvain Mollier, dubbed the ‘Chevaline case,'” the statement read.

Saad al-Hilli was a naturalized British citizen who had lived in the United Kingdom for decades. The 45-year-old French cyclist Mollier had no link to the family, and authorities believe he was riding by when he stumbled upon the attack and was shot by the suspect.

The suspect, who has not yet been named, was arrested under the order of the investigating judge. Years earlier, he was previously considered a witness. As well as being arrested, police searched his home. This case has been full of ups and downs, following a series of arrests, none of which led to a breakthrough or a charge. In September, police performed a crime reconstruction in Chevaline, in an attempt to retrace the murderer’s route.

The area is popular with bike riders. In fact, it was a British cyclist that was the first to come across the scene of the horrific murder in 2012. In an interview with BBC News, Brett Martin, recounted how he came across the bodies during his daily bike ride. Martin said that when he saw the aftermath of the murders, it was like “a Hollywood scene.”

The motive for the multiple murders is still completely unknown.