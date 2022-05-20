Police issue arrest warrant in Moriah Wilson murder

On Wednesday, Austin Police haves issued an arrest warrant for the shooting that killed gravel racer Anna Moriah Wilson in Austin On May 11, according to a report in Velonews.

When Wilson’s roommate called Austin Police out of concern for her safety, the authorities found Wilson’s body surrounded by blood with a gunshot wound. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. Police immediately ruled out suicide as a potential cause of death, and began treating it as a suspicious death due to other evidence found in the home.

The municipal court issued an arrest warrant for Kaitlin Armstrong, for murder in the first degree. Armstrong was living with Colin Strickland, also an American gravel racer. Strickland previously won Unbound gravel. She is listed as Strickland’s partner and financial guru” on his company’s website.

An affidavit obtained by The Boston Globe, stated that Wilson had been swimming with a male rider before her death. Later, a vehicle belonging to a woman who lives with him was spotted leaving the house where the crime took place.

According to ABC affiliate, KVUE, the authorities have also uncovered information that “Wilson was having a relationship with a man with whom Armstrong was also involved.”