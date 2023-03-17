Arvid de Kleijn gives Tudor its first pro win at Milano-Torino

Tudor Pro Cycling’s Arvid de Kleijn outsprinted Fernando Gaviria and Casper van Uden at Orbassano at the 104th Milano – Torino on Wednesday. It was the fastest running of the world’s oldest classic.

“I feel great. The team did an amazing job for me,” de Kleijn said. “I was confident this morning because of the environment I’m in now. Once I was put in a good position I knew I was going to win. With the lead out I managed to beat some top sprinters. It’s great.”

The 192 km race was the quickest in the history of Milano-Torino, with an average speed of 48.194 km/h. The previous record was from way back in 1976, when Enrico Paolini won, averaging 47.351 km/h.

This is the first pro victory of theTudor Pro Cycling team led by Fabian Cancellara and newly promoted in the Pro Continental ranks.