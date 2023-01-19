Ask a pro: Michael van den Ham on how much gear he brings to Europe for the ‘cross season
From bike gear to tools, clothes and spare parts...it's a very long list
If you’re one of Canada’s top CX racers and headed to Europe for a month, you need to be prepared. Just ask Michael van den Ham, a three-time national ‘cross champ. You never know what weather conditions you’ll get when you race in Europe. It could be mild, it could be cold, it could be muddy–there can even be snow. So if you’re planning on racing and training in various conditions, you need to haul a lot of gear.
“It changes a little from year to year,” van Den Ham said. “But I’d say this was a pretty standard European trip packing job!”
Currently MvdH is training in Spain, prepping for the world championships in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands which take place Feb. 3 to Feb. 5. His next race is the UCI World Cup in Benidorm, Spain, on Sunday.
Check out his full list of kit, gear and bikes he brings to Europe. Thankfully, all his stuff arrived!
Bikes / Wheels
Two complete Giant TCXs
2 Sets of Easton EC90 Sl Disc tubular wheels w/ Challenge Limus tires
1 set with Challenge Baby Limus tires
1 set with Challenge Grifo tires
1 set Easton EA90 SL Tubeless wheels with TLR Challenge Grifos
Spare Parts
Tires (2 Challenge Limus, 2 Baby Limus, 1 Grifo, 2 tubeless Challenge Strada Bianca)
2x Chain and 4x Masterlink
Easton EC90 Crank
2x 40t Easton chainring
8 Sets of brake pads
Headset
3x Derailleur Hanger
8x Tubes of tubular glue
1x Roll of tubular tape
Spare Cadex Boost saddles
Spare Look X-Trac pedals
Ceramic Speed bottom bracket
Cassette body
Cassette
2x AXS battery
Wheel bearings
2x Pedal cleats
2x Valve stem
2x Sealant
Ceramic Speed UFO Drip Chain Lube, Pulley wheel oil, long life bearing grease
Rear blinky light
Tools
One Up pump
Tire gauge
Tri-Spoke tools (all 3)
Chain whip
Cassette tool
Easton chainring Tool
Adjustable wrench
Chain tool
Tape Measure
Sharpie
Electrical tape
Painters tape (for repacking bikes)
Zip ties
Other
Aeropress, grinder, Eleven Speed bag of coffee
Drink Mix
6x gels
3x bottles
insulated coffee mug
Bathroom stuff
Chamois cream
Kobo
Computer and charger
Notebook and pen
Phone and charger
Headphones
Headunit and charger
Watch and charger
2x EU adapter
Wallet and passport
Yoga nat and mid-weight resistance band
Dry bag
Bike Clothes
4 Bibs
3 SS Jersey
2 LS Jersey
One complete national team kit
Vest
Wind Jacket
Insulated SS jersey
SS jkinsuit
LS skinsuit
2 Winter jacket
2 Rain jacket
Zip Tights
3 Leg warmers
Arm warmers
4 Base Layers
2 Buffs
Winter hat
Cycling cap
Booties
8x Cycling socks
10 Gloves (Different Weights: Lobster Claw, 100 per cent Hydormatic, 100 per cent Brisker Hydromatic, Garneau Insulated, 100% Celium x 2, 100% Sling Short Finger, 100 per cent Sling Long Finger, Race Face, 100 per cent iTrack)
Helmet
2x Sunglasses w/ 2 extra lenses each
2x Shoes, extra spikes
Regular clothes
Rain jacket
Atom jacket
Pull-over sweater
Zip-Up hoodies
5x T-Shirt
2x athletic shirt
2x pants
1x shorts
2x athletic shorts
1x swimming shorts
7x underwear
4x warm (warmer than cycling) socks
Running shoes
Sandals
Blundstone boots
Toque
Hat
Casual sunglasses
Here’s everything packed up neatly at the airport: