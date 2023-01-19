Ask a pro: Michael van den Ham on how much gear he brings to Europe for the ‘cross season

If you’re one of Canada’s top CX racers and headed to Europe for a month, you need to be prepared. Just ask Michael van den Ham, a three-time national ‘cross champ. You never know what weather conditions you’ll get when you race in Europe. It could be mild, it could be cold, it could be muddy–there can even be snow. So if you’re planning on racing and training in various conditions, you need to haul a lot of gear.

“It changes a little from year to year,” van Den Ham said. “But I’d say this was a pretty standard European trip packing job!”

Currently MvdH is training in Spain, prepping for the world championships in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands which take place Feb. 3 to Feb. 5. His next race is the UCI World Cup in Benidorm, Spain, on Sunday.

Check out his full list of kit, gear and bikes he brings to Europe. Thankfully, all his stuff arrived!

Bikes / Wheels

Two complete Giant TCXs

2 Sets of Easton EC90 Sl Disc tubular wheels w/ Challenge Limus tires

1 set with Challenge Baby Limus tires

1 set with Challenge Grifo tires

1 set Easton EA90 SL Tubeless wheels with TLR Challenge Grifos

Spare Parts

Tires (2 Challenge Limus, 2 Baby Limus, 1 Grifo, 2 tubeless Challenge Strada Bianca)

2x Chain and 4x Masterlink

Easton EC90 Crank

2x 40t Easton chainring

8 Sets of brake pads

Headset

3x Derailleur Hanger

8x Tubes of tubular glue

1x Roll of tubular tape

Spare Cadex Boost saddles

Spare Look X-Trac pedals

Ceramic Speed bottom bracket

Cassette body

Cassette

2x AXS battery

Wheel bearings

2x Pedal cleats

2x Valve stem

2x Sealant

Ceramic Speed UFO Drip Chain Lube, Pulley wheel oil, long life bearing grease

Rear blinky light

Tools

One Up pump

Tire gauge

Tri-Spoke tools (all 3)

Chain whip

Cassette tool

Easton chainring Tool

Adjustable wrench

Chain tool

Tape Measure

Sharpie

Electrical tape

Painters tape (for repacking bikes)

Zip ties

Other

Aeropress, grinder, Eleven Speed bag of coffee

Drink Mix

6x gels

3x bottles

insulated coffee mug

Bathroom stuff

Chamois cream

Kobo

Computer and charger

Notebook and pen

Phone and charger

Headphones

Headunit and charger

Watch and charger

2x EU adapter

Wallet and passport

Yoga nat and mid-weight resistance band

Dry bag

Bike Clothes

4 Bibs

3 SS Jersey

2 LS Jersey

One complete national team kit

Vest

Wind Jacket

Insulated SS jersey

SS jkinsuit

LS skinsuit

2 Winter jacket

2 Rain jacket

Zip Tights

3 Leg warmers

Arm warmers

4 Base Layers

2 Buffs

Winter hat

Cycling cap

Booties

8x Cycling socks

10 Gloves (Different Weights: Lobster Claw, 100 per cent Hydormatic, 100 per cent Brisker Hydromatic, Garneau Insulated, 100% Celium x 2, 100% Sling Short Finger, 100 per cent Sling Long Finger, Race Face, 100 per cent iTrack)

Helmet

2x Sunglasses w/ 2 extra lenses each

2x Shoes, extra spikes

Regular clothes

Rain jacket

Atom jacket

Pull-over sweater

Zip-Up hoodies

5x T-Shirt

2x athletic shirt

2x pants

1x shorts

2x athletic shorts

1x swimming shorts

7x underwear

4x warm (warmer than cycling) socks

Running shoes

Sandals

Blundstone boots

Toque

Hat

Casual sunglasses

Here’s everything packed up neatly at the airport: