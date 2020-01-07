ASO names wildcards for Tour de France, Paris-Nice and Critérium du Dauphiné

With the start of the men’s and women’s WorldTours fast approaching, riders and their teams are getting a clearer picture of their seasons ahead, and now with major race organizer ASO announcing the wildcard teams of the Tour de France, Paris-Nice and Critérium du Dauphiné on Tuesday, a few ProTeams (once Pro Continental teams) now have a better understanding of what they’re doing in March, June and July.

⭐ #TDF2020 Teams ⭐ The following teams will participate in the #TDF2020: ➡ The 19 UCI WorldTeams.🌍 ➡ 🇫🇷 @TDE_ProCycling, first UCI ProTeam in 2019. ➡ 🇫🇷 @BBHotels_VC and 🇫🇷 @Arkea_Samsic, are awarded with a wildcard by the organizers. pic.twitter.com/hZK7yqckCD — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) January 7, 2020

All the WorldTour teams–including new ones Israel Start-Up Nation and Cofidis–are contesting the three races.

Paris-Nice: March 8-15

Critérium du Dauphiné: May 31-June 7

Tour de France: June 27-July 19

ProTeam Total Direct Energie also has the right to race all three events based on its ranking from last year. The squad gracefully turned down its claims on the Giro d’Italia, so that organizer RCS can invite Italian ProTeam outfits like Androni Giocatolli, Bardiani-CSF-Faizane and Vini Zabu-KTM.

Nairo Quintana will be relieved to know that his new French ProTeam Arkea-Samsic is invited to all three ASO races.

Ensemble pour construire notre histoire commune Saison 2020 Nouveau maillot, nouvelle dimension pic.twitter.com/xMSL6KpxQz — Team Arkéa Samsic (@Arkea_Samsic) January 1, 2020

B&B Hotels-Vital Concept is racing the Tour de France and the Critérium du Dauphiné. Nippo Delko Provence gets the nod for Paris-Nice and Circus-Wanty Gobert is selected for Critérium du Dauphiné. Circus-Wanty Gobert, the only non-French ProTeam on this list, will miss out on the Tour for the first time in four seasons.