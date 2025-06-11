ASSOS Collective 13 Ride returns to Toronto with La Bicicletta

La Bicicletta Toronto, in partnership with ASSOS, will once again host the popular ASSOS Collective 13 Ride on Saturday, June 21. Cyclists of all levels are invited to join the casual, no-drop ride, which departs at 7:00 a.m. from the shop’s location at 1180 Castlefield Ave.

The ride will cover approximately 50 km. It’s a mix of road and gravel sections weaving through some of Toronto’s lesser-known byways. A gravel bike is recommended due to some stretches of hard-packed dirt and light pea gravel. The event runs rain or shine, with only minor route changes expected if construction or closures arise.

Riders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure a prompt rollout. After the ride, you can head back to the store coffee, refreshments, and conversation.

Free parking is available. Registration is required in advance, and you can do so here.

The 2025 edition also features the return of the distinctive ASSOS Collective jersey.