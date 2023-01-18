Assos confirmed as apparel sponsor of Tudor Pro cycling team

Cycling clothing company Assos of Switzerland has entered into a multi-year partnership with Tudor Pro.

The apparel brand is building on a longstanding history with former world champion Fabian Cancellara, who is the team owner.

The team will receive a mix of off-the-rack kit, as well as custom gear. 85 per cent of the clothes will be standard Assos Equipe RS equipment that customers can buy online. The remaining 15 per cent of the equipment are work-in-progress prototypes.

“It is with great joy and excitement for Assos to join Cancellara’s project of a truly Swiss professional team which envisions to be the pinnacle extension of the Swiss cycling federation. Hence, an ideal environment to further develop tomorrow’s top Swiss athletes,”Roche Maier, Brand and Product Chief at Assos, said. “The team structure, people, process, and knowhow that Fabian and his directors have created for and around this team is simply great work. We congratulate Fabian, the entire team and the team’s partners for the initiative and being part of this unique, exciting project to further promote the benefits of the bicycle, the sport and youth support. Merci!”

Cancellara is happy to reunite with his former sponsor. “I was fortunate to spend many years of my career in Assos and know firsthand how committed the company is to making apparel function for the racer,” the former Worldtour rider said. “I see their common values that are also essential to Tudor. Adding another iconic Swiss brand like Assos was an obvious perfect match.”