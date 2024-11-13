Assos sues Asos (again)

Assos filed a legal claim on Friday with the English High Court, naming ASOS Plc, Asos.com, and Asos France as defendants, according to City AM.

Previously owned by the Maier family, the Swiss clothing company sold its majority stake to the US private equity firm TZP Group a decade ago.

Although the precise details of the lawsuit remain unclear, this is not the first time the two companies have been embroiled in legal disputes. In 2016, ASOS reached a settlement with Assos and German retailer Anson’s Herrenhaus over trademark infringement. As part of that settlement, ASOS agreed to pay £20.2 million (around 35 million Canadian) and cease selling cycling apparel or opening stores in Germany.

“In 2016, Asos stated it would ‘secure a comprehensive co-existence for all parties.’ The case had led to ‘several’ court hearings, said, as well as multiple trademark registry actions worldwide.”

“We are pleased to have put this litigation behind us,” Nick Beighton, Asos’ chief executive, said at the time. “Entering into this settlement at this juncture is the right commercial decision for our business.”