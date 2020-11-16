Astana adds Canadian co-title sponsor, will be Astana-Premier Tech in 2021

WorldTour squad Astana has taken on Canadian company Premier Tech as a co-title sponsor and will be known as Astana-Premier Tech starting January 1, 2021. Although Premier Tech has been a sponsor since 2017, the Rivière-du-Loup, Que.-based machinery, packaging, horticulture, water treatment, gardening products and robotics corporation will step up its support next season. It’s the first time in its 15-year history that the squad has had a co-sponsor.

RELATED Steve Bauer joins Astana-Premier Tech as sport director for 2021

🔜On January 1st 2021, our team will change its name: 🇰🇿Astana – Premier Tech🇨🇦@_PremierTech steps up to become co-sponsor! Read all about it: https://t.co/XhNA91JZlU.#AstanaPremierTech pic.twitter.com/xuHb0jVx5M — Astana Pro Team (@AstanaTeam) November 16, 2020

Hugo Houle, so far the team’s sole Canadian, mentioned the new title-sponsorship on his Instagram.

Right now Astana only has 10 riders signed for 2021. It was the UCI’s seventh-ranked team for 2020, with Il Lombardia champ Jakob Fuglsang–returning next season–the fifth-ranked rider.

Jean Bélanger, Premier Tech’s president and chief executive officer, said in a press release, “The Astana–Premier Tech team perfectly captures the essence of our company and the spirit that drives this partnership, which is to constantly push the limits to redefine the standards and reach new heights, while surrounding ourselves with driven, talented people in order to succeed. Premier Tech’s motivation to constantly improve is greatly inspired by its team members, but also by those who have shaped history. That’s why Premier Tech is now associating its name with the Astana – Premier Tech team, one of the best cycling teams in the world. A team with many great victories to its name, and with whom Premier Tech shares the same passions: excellence and teamwork. This is what makes this partnership so strong and unique. That’s what makes it so meaningful.”