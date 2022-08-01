Astana ends Angel Lopez’s suspension due to “absence of any findings”

On July 22, WorldTour squad Astana-Qazaqstan suspended Colombian cyclist Angel Lopez due to a link to a doctor facing a drug trafficking investigation. But on Monday, to kick off August, the team announced that Lopez was no longer under suspension.

In a press statement, the team said, “in the absence of any finding by either the Spanish authorities or the UCI, it was not in a position to continue the suspension or further deprive the rider of his contractual rights. Miguel Angel Lopez is thus provisionally reintegrated as part of Astana Qazaqstan Team.”

Lopez will continue on his race plan of the Vuelta a Burgos, starting Tuesday, and the Vuelta a España, beginning August 19.

Having returned to Astana in 2022 after a shambolic season at Movistar, Lopez was on the podium of the Ruta del Sol, but didn’t come in the top-20 of Tirreno-Adriatico or the Tour of the Alps. He didn’t finish the Giro d’Italia, abandoning on Stage 4. His last four Grand Tours have been DNF’s.