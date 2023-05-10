Astana finally made some great marketing material

Finally, some funny stuff from Astana. You might remember those rap videos the team made over the years. They were…something else, to say the least.

The cycling team posted a very clever video of a mechanic filling the team bus with the team’s nutrition sponsor, NamedSport. Then, with some clever editing, we see a similar vehicle, except it’s the other sponsored squad–the Astana Dakar rally team.

So going forward, perhaps the WorldTour team should skip the raps and let the mechanics be in charge of the promo vid?