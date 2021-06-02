Astana-Premier Tech rules Critérium du Dauphiné time trial

Expectations that Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas would dominate Wednesday’s Critérium du Dauphiné time trial for Ineos were scuppered by the excellent showing from Astana-Premier Tech, with Alexey Lutsenko winning and Jon Izagirre placing second. Austrian Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) clung to the yellow jersey by a solitary second. The Critérium du Dauphiné is the first of two Tour de France form-tweakers, the second, the Tour de Suisse, starting on Sunday.

🏆 Le sentiment du travail bien fait pour Alexey Lutsenko. 🏆 🏆 Job very well done for Alexey Lutsenko! 🏆#Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/Rv2atrRAcA — Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) June 2, 2021

Canadian Ben Perry started the race for Astana-Premier Tech, but withdrew with illness on Monday’s second stage. Alex Cataford is racing for Israel Start-up Nation, and he was 98th on Wednesday.

The Opening Stages

On the day that the Giro d’Italia was wrapping up, Brent Van Moer of Lotto-Soudal took a win in Issoire. The next day Pöstlberger triumphed from a breakaway to assume the race lead. Tuesday saw Sonny Colbrelli (Italy/Bahrain-Victorious) win a bunch sprint, but Pöstlberger kept the yellow jersey.

The Course

The riders faced a rolling route of 16.4 km, its longest climb 2.4 km of 4.3 percent. There was a rise to the finish line in Roche-La-Molière.

In early action Tony Martin (Germany/Jumbo-Visma) took over the lead from Josef Černý (Czech Republic/Deceuninck-Quick Step) with a time of 22:35 before he was bumped off the hot seat by relative unknown Harry Sweeny, a Brit who races for Lotto-Soudal. Martin’s Danish teammate Jonas Vingegaard was the first to crack 22 minutes with 21:53.

🇫🇷 #Dauphine 21'53" for Jonas is the new best time! 👏 pic.twitter.com/YveVs5Bz3q — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) June 2, 2021

Richie Porte eclipsed Vingegaard’s time by almost two seconds.

🇫🇷 #Dauphine Respect 🤜 🤛 Richie Porte has gone 2 seconds faster at the finish line which puts Jonas in a provisional second place now. pic.twitter.com/feKu0faEoq — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) June 2, 2021

Out of nowhere, Jon Izagirre, who had the 11th fastest time at the intermediate time, posted 21:44 to take the lead. Soon after, Izagirre’s teammate Lutsenko, clad in the Kazakh national chrono champion’s jersey, completed the course in 21:36.

Pöstlberger defended his race lead by coming in ninth place. He was turned inside out by the effort.

🇫🇷 #Dauphine when you give 110%… and keep yellow for 1sec 🙌👌👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/AKVvdWDamB — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) June 2, 2021

Lutsenko will be buoyed by the victory after a disappointing spring campaign.

Thursday is a lumpy day of 175 km.

2021 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 4

1) Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan/Astana-Premier Tech) 21:36

2) Jon Izagirre (Spain/Astana-Premier Tech) +0:08

3) Kasper Asgreen (Denmark/Deceuninck-Quick Step) +0:09

98) Alex Cataford (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +2:19

2021 Critérium du Dauphiné GC

1) Lukas Pöstlberger (Austria/Bora-Hansgrohe)

2) Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan/Astana-Premier Tech) +0:01

3) Kasper Asgreen (Denmark/Deceuninck-Quick Step) +0:09

94) Alex Cataford (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +15:58