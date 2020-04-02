Astana’s Davide Martinelli delivering food and medicine to elders in hometown

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, some cycling pros are finding more to do than race online and broadcast workout challenges. One Astana rider, Davide Martinelli, has been delivering food and pharma to elderly folks in his hometown of Lodetto in Lombardia.

There are no shops in Lodetto, population 1500, so Martinelli and other cyclists are picking up supplies in Rovato, 3.5 km away, and delivering in Lodetto. Cycling about wearing a mask and toting a backpack, each delivery takes him about 30 minutes over 10 kilometres, Martinelli says.

Martinelli was inspired to help out when he learned that his cousin Stefano was among those doing local deliveries. He told Tuttobiciweb, “It is my chance to make myself useful and repay the many people who have me always supported over the years, and helping those who need it right now.”

Good job @Davide_Marti93 👏 Great to read stories like this in such sad times 🙌 https://t.co/gNvZ1G5XTW — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) April 2, 2020

Italy has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. Lodetto and Rovato are in Lombardia’s Brescia province. In Brescia there are reported 8,598 cases of COVID-19, with 47,000 in Lombardia.

He says, “I am the happiest man in the world, cycling is beautiful, everything is beautiful, but being useful to others is priceless.”

The upbeat Martinelli is in his first year with Astana after four seasons at Deceuninck-Quick Step. At 26-years of age, he has raced one Grand Tour and zero Monuments, and he has earned two victories.