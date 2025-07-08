At the Tour de France Tadej Pogačar earns his 100th career win

Tadej Pogačar earned his 100th career win on Tuesday’s fourth stage of the 112th Tour de France. Pogačar beat Mathieu van der Poel in a sprint out of an elite group to take his 18th Tour victory and tie the Dutchman on time at the top of the GC, although van der Poel remains in the yellow jersey. The Slovenian is also back in the polka dot jersey.

The Course

There were a handful of Cat. 3 and 4 climbs in the final 50 km from Amiens to Rouen in Normandy. The last of these was Cat. 3 Rampe Saint-Hilaire, 800 metres of 9.4 percent, cresting 4 km from the finish line.

A traditionally small Tour Week 1 breakaway formed, a quartet charging off the front. Van der Poel’s Alpecin-Deceuninck stayed engaged at the front of the peloton. By the first of the five climbs, Cat. 4 Côte “Maître” Jacques Anquetil, the gap was 1:40.

The day’s intermediate sprint at Saint-Adrien beckoned. Jonathan Milan led the points classification by four points over Biniam Girmay and 18 points over Monday’s victor Tim Merlier. Milan took 11 points, Girmay 10 and Merlier 9. Most of the breakaway was captured on Cat. 3 Côte de Belbeuf.

Lenny Martinez tried to stay away before Cat. 4 Côte de Bonsecours-Stèle Jean Robic kicked up, but to no avail. A huge crash midway down the peloton interrupted the catch.

The penultimate ascent was Cat. 4 Côte de la Grand’Mare. UAE-Emirates whipped up the pace, dropping Ben O’Connor. Wellens scored the point at the top.

Vingegaard’s Visma-Lease a Bike took over on the way to the Rampe Saint-Hilaire, shedding Felix Gall and Florian Lipowitz. On the ramp, Pogačar attacked and Vingegaard went with him. The Dane was momentarily dropped. Remco Evenepoel brought several riders including van der Poel over to the duo. João Almeida led this octet under the 3-km-to-go sign.

Matteo Jorgenson attacked at the red kite but Almeida brought him back. Van der Poel started his sprint early and the world champion came around him on the left for the win. Vingegaard finished third. Evenepoel now trails Pogačar by nearly a minute.

Wednesday is the longest of the two time trials, 33 km around Caen in Normandy.

2025 Tour de France Stage 4

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 3:50:29

2) Mathieu van der Poel (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Deceuninck) s.t.

3) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) s.t.

2025 Tour de France GC

1) Mathieu van der Poel (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 16:46:00

2) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) s.t.

3) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:08