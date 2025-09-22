Ava Holmgren earns first Canadian top-10 of the 2025 road world championships

The action at the 2025 UCI road world championships in Kigali, Rwanda continued on Monday with the under-23 women’s time trial where Ava Holmgren came 10th. Brit Zoe Bäckstedt added another rainbow jersey to her double junior world titles from Wollongong 2022.

The Course

The under-23 women rode an abridged version of Sunday’s elite women’s course: Côte de Nyanza from the short side and cobbled Côte de Kimihurura were the main features over 22.6 km.

The Canadians were one half of the Supertwins, Ava Holmgren, along with Jazmine Lavergne.

British elite time trial champion Zoe Bäckstedt and Slovak Viktória Chladoňová had to be considered the favourites.

As the launch-drums fired up for Day 2, the first to roll down the ramp was Rwandan Claudette Nyirarukundo. Her time was 37:14.

Holmgren ran down not only her one-and-a-half-minute person, but also her three-minute person.

Holmgren tucked in behind Alena Ivanchenko for provisional second place with 34:01. Chladoňová cracked Ivanchenko’s best time after stopping the clock at 32:47, officially knocking Ava off the podium. After everyone had passed Timecheck 1, Holmgren was still in its top-10. How high would she finish?

Bäckstedt passed her three-minute rider, accomplished cyclocross racer Marie Schreiber, and tipped Chladoňová out of the hot seat.

Day 2 continues with the U23 men’s chrono.

2025 UCI Road World Championships, U23 Women

Gold) Zoe Bäckstedt (Great Britain) 30:56

Silver) Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia) +1:50

Bronze) Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (Australia) +2:11

10) Ava Holmgren (Canada) +3:05

25) Jazmine Lavergne (Canada) +5:15